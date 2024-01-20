Fans remember Munnu Bhai on his 6th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD - The sixth death an­niversary of Munnu Bhai, the acclaimed columnist, poet and playwright, whose influence in the realms of literature and journalism remains unforget­table was observed on Friday. Born as Munir Ahmed Qureshi in 1933 in Abbottabad, Munnu Bhai was a dis­tinguished alumnus of Gordon Col­lege, Rawalpindi. His journey in the world of letters began early in life, fueled by a deep-seated passion for poetry. Over the years, this passion transformed into an enduring flame that illuminated his prolific career. In 1982, Munnu Bhai penned the widely acclaimed drama ‘Sona Chan­di’ for PTV, capturing the hearts of audiences across Pakistan. Notable dramas like ‘Dasht’ and ‘Ashiana’ further solidified his position as a master storyteller. Beyond the world of television, Munnu Bhai authored thousands of columns that reflected his insightful perspectives on vari­ous issues. Among his celebrated literary works are ‘Mohabbat Ki Ek Sau Nazmein,’ ‘Jangal Udaas Hai,’ and ‘Insani Manzar Nama,’ show­casing the depth and diversity of his creative genius. Munnu Bhai’s impact extended beyond the realms of arts and literature. In his commitment to social causes, he founded the ‘Sundas Founda­tion,’ an organization dedicated to supporting children suffer­ing from thalassemia. Serving as the chairman, he left an indelible mark on the lives of those in need.