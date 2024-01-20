Saturday, January 20, 2024
FIA arrests two for running illegal money exchange, seize US$22,500

Agencies
January 20, 2024
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two accused of hundi-hawala business and seized foreign currency worth million of rupees. Accord­ing to FIA officials, operation against accused in­volved in illegal currency exchange was conduct­ed near Civil Hospital Karachi. During operation, two accused identified as Muhammad Javed and Yaseen involved in hundi-hawala, illegal currency exchange and without licence foreign currency ex­change, were arrested. The FIA recovered 22,500 US dollars, found messages regarding hundi-ha­wala from cell phones of detainees besides reg­isters containing recovery of illegal business. The detainees were being investigations and search for their other accomplices was underway.

2 MEMBERS OF ‘WHITE COROLLA GANG’ HELD

The Gadap Police arrested two members of ‘White Corolla Gang’ here on Friday. According to SSP Malir, the police detained two accused of gang involved in looting the defective vehicles on Super Highway during a raid at Ansari Bridge. The nabbed accused in the preliminary investigations have admitted of looting faulty vehicles on Super Highway, Gadap, Memon Goth, Site Super Highway and Nooriabad.

Agencies

