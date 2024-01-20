Foggy Challenges

The recent disruption caused by thick fog in Punjab has once again brought to the forefront the annual challenge of smog in the re­gion. The consequences have been far-reaching with the cancella­tion and rescheduling of flights, delayed train departures, and advisories for road travel during daylight hours. This situation is not just a momen­tary inconvenience but a stark reminder of the persistent issue of smog that plagues Lahore and its surrounding areas.

At least 14 domestic flights were cancelled, and 18 were rescheduled, affecting not only local travellers but also causing the diversion of three international flights. Rail operations experienced delays, with significant departures behind schedule. Motorway authorities, recognising the haz­ardous conditions, wisely advised citizens to plan journeys during daylight hours, between 10 am and 6 pm, to ensure optimal visibility and safety.

Chinese environmental experts, engaged by the provincial caretak­er government, presented a preliminary report shedding light on the causes of smog in Lahore. Their findings reveal a complex interplay of factors contributing to the issue, including the unnecessary use of or­ganic and inorganic fuels, high atmospheric humidity, household emis­sions, and pollutants from coal plants in neighbouring India.

The collaborative efforts between Chinese experts and the provincial government signify a proactive approach to tackling the smog crisis. Chi­nese Consul General Zhao Shirin, along with a delegation of environmental experts, discussed strategies with caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Recognising the importance of time in addressing this issue, the Chinese delegation cited China’s successful control efforts over seven years.

The decision to implement a second round of artificial rain in Lahore indicates a commitment to innovative solutions. The first successful pi­lot last month, supported by the UAE government, involved cloud-seed­ing equipment flown over 10 areas of the city. This proactive measure, utilising artificial rain to mitigate smog levels, showcases a commitment to exploring unconventional methods for environmental improvement.

As Lahore grapples with hazardous smog levels, such innovative ap­proaches are essential for providing relief to the over 11 million res­idents impacted during winter. It is imperative for stakeholders to continue working together, leveraging international expertise, and ex­ploring innovative solutions to safeguard the health and well-being of the residents of Lahore.