Food group exports grew by 49.84pc in July-Dec

ISLAMABAD - Food group exports from the country during the first half of the current financial year grew by 49.84 per cent as compared to the exports of the correspond­ing period of last year.

During the period from July-December, 2023, food commodi­ties valued at $3.481 billion were exported as against the exports of $2.323 billion of the same pe­riod of the last year, according to the data released by the Paki­stan Bureau of Statistics. Dur­ing the period under review, rice exports increased by 76.53 per cent and over 2.570 million tons of rice worth $1.638 billion was exported as compared to the ex­ports of 1.732 million tons valued at $927.918 million in the same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, the exports of fruits grew by 9.31 per cent and pulses by 79.01 per cent as 446,901 met­ric tons of fruits and 96 metric tons of pulses valued at $171.280 million and $48,000 were ex­ported during the period under review, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, the exports of to­bacco increased by 64.92 per cent and spices by 21.37 per cent re­spectively as 14,239 metric tons of tobacco worth $44.919 million and 19,500 metric tons of spices valued at $57.125 million were exported during the last six months of the current financial year.

In the first two quarters of the current financial year, the ex­ports of oil seed and nuts grew by 250.45 per cent, whereas exports of sugar increased by 100 per cent as compared to the exports of the same period of last year, it added.

In the last 06 months, the coun­try earned $363.998 million by exporting about 225,102 metric tons of oil seeds and nuts, whereas $21.071 million was fetched by ex­porting about 33,102 metric tons of sugar respectively. The country earned $239.711 million by ex­porting about 59,310 metric tons of meat and meat products as the exports of meat and meat prepa­rations grew by 24.90 per cent during the period under review. As compared to the correspond­ing month of last year, the food group exports grew by 111.63 per cent in December 2023 as com­pared to the same month of the last year. During last month food commodities worth $840.819 mil­lion were exported as compared to the exports of $397.307 in the same month of last year.