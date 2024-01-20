Four bike riders fall into canal due to fog

MUZAFFARGARH - At least four bike riders fell into the canal due to heavy fog, but were saved, fortu­nately, the rescuer said.

According to the spokes­person of the rescue control room, four youngsters riding on motorbikes, namely Kha­war, 20, son of Allah Ditta; Shahzeb, 23, son of Akhtar Hussain; Numan, 20, son of Pervaiz; and Mujtaba, son of Mazhar, slipped into the Ganesh Wah Canal situated near Basti Bohar Wala, Alipur Road, as they could not con­trol their balance following intense fog.

All of the victims were moved to the DHQ Hospital on two ambulances.

The police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed about the incident, added the aid worker.

MAN KILLED, TWO INJURE IN THREE-VEHICLE CRASH

A man was killed and two others injured in a three-ve­hicle crash on Jitoi Road near UBL Bank in Sher Sultan.

As per detail, passenger Hi-ace severely hit the two mo­torcycles following negligence and overspeeding by drivers on either side.

As a result of this, Muham­mad Yasir, 30, son of Muham­mad Isa, succumbed to injuries on the spot.

Two others namely Muham­mad Farooq and Kashan Fa­rooq, 18-20 years old, respec­tively, were wounded.

All three, including the de­ceased, were moved to the Sher Sultan Rural Health Cen­tre. The victims belonged to Kotla Gamon and Sher Sultan.