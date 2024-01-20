Four bike riders fall into canal due to fog

MUZAFFARGARH - At least four bike riders fell into the canal due to heavy fog, but were saved, fortunately, the rescuer said.
According to the spokesperson of the rescue control room, four youngsters riding on motorbikes, namely Khawar, 20, son of Allah Ditta; Shahzeb, 23, son of Akhtar Hussain; Numan, 20, son of Pervaiz; and Mujtaba, son of Mazhar, slipped into the Ganesh Wah Canal situated near Basti Bohar Wala, Alipur Road, as they could not control their balance following intense fog.
All of the victims were moved to the DHQ Hospital on two ambulances.
The police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed about the incident, added the aid worker.
MAN KILLED, TWO INJURE IN THREE-VEHICLE CRASH
A man was killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle crash on Jitoi Road near UBL Bank in Sher Sultan.
As per detail, passenger Hi-ace severely hit the two motorcycles following negligence and overspeeding by drivers on either side.
As a result of this, Muhammad Yasir, 30, son of Muhammad Isa, succumbed to injuries on the spot.
Two others namely Muhammad Farooq and Kashan Farooq, 18-20 years old, respectively, were wounded.
All three, including the deceased, were moved to the Sher Sultan Rural Health Centre. The victims belonged to Kotla Gamon and Sher Sultan.