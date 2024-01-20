Saturday, January 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Fundamental rights monument being established in SC building: CJP

Fundamental rights monument being established in SC building: CJP
Web Desk
6:48 PM | January 20, 2024
National

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa has expressed the resolve to dispose of a higher number of cases than those being filed.

Addressing an event in Islamabad today, he said five hundred and four cases were disposed of by the Supreme Court in the last week as compared to three hundred and thirty five cases that were filed during this period.

The Chief Justice said a total of five thousand, three hundred and five cases were disposed of by the Supreme Court in three months between September 2023 and December 2023.

Qazi Faez Isa said that a fundamental rights monument is being established in the Supreme Court building which will be open and the public have free access to it.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1705745003.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024