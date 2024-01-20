Saturday, January 20, 2024
Gas leak blast injures 3

January 20, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   At least three individuals, includ­ing a 40-year-old mother and her two children, were injured in a reported gas leak incident that led to a blast in a house near Faisal Colony, Dallazak Road on Friday, according to Rescue 1122. 

The explosion resulted in partial damage to the house, as confirmed by a Rescue official. The injured have been identified as the 40-year-old mother, sev­en-year-old Wasif, and five-year-old Abdullah.

In response to the incident, Rescue-1122 teams promptly provided first-aid treatment at the scene before transporting the injured to Lady Reading Hos­pital for further medical attention.

