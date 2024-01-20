Saturday, January 20, 2024
Gold rate up by Rs1,300 per tola

APP
January 20, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The price per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,300 and was sold at Rs215,000 in the lo­cal market on Friday as against its sale at Rs213,700 on the last trading day. Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs1,115 to Rs184,328 from Rs183,213 and the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs.168,976 from Rs.169,945. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,600 and Rs.2,229.08 respec­tively. However, the price of gold in the interna­tional market increased by $13 to $2,045 from $2,032, the Association reported.

APP

