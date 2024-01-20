Govt attaches top priority to development of agriculture sector

FAISALABAD - Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Abdul Hameed has said that the development of the agri­cultural sector is top priority of the government as the sector provides raw materials for industries as well as meet the nutritional needs of the country’s population. He said here on Friday that all possible measures were being taken for the develop­ment of the agriculture sector. He ex­plained that in the total agricultural produce of Pakistan, 70% of cotton, 76% of wheat, 81% of rice, 49% of sugarcane and 65% of the mangoes were produced in Punjab province.

It was imperative to increase agri­cultural produce to meet the nutri­tional needs of the growing popula­tion. The use of balanced fertilizers was vital for higher per acre yield in the agriculture sector, he said. He added that the use of fertilizers for any crop should be done in the light of soil and water analysis.

He said that research proved that each fertilizer had a specific func­tion; the use of nitrogenous fertiliz­ers increases the height of the crops, while the phosphorus fertilizers in­crease and strengthen the roots of the plants. Similarly, potash fertiliz­ers keep plants healthy and protect­ed from diseases. In addition, due to the balanced use of fertilizers, crops are protected from water shortage and harmful effects of frost.