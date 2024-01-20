Govt moves IHC seeking to continue trial in jail

ISLAMABAD - The interim government Friday prayed to the Su­preme Court to set aside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judgment declaring the jail trial of former prime minister Imran Khan in the cipher case ille­gal. The ministries of law and interior filed the pe­tition, contending that the IHC order was “not in consonance with the law” and “travelled beyond the jurisdiction”.

FIA director general, Inspector General of Po­lice, Islamabad, District Magistrate/Deputy Com­missioner of Islamabad, Judge Abual Hasnat Zul­qarnain of the Special Court established under the Official Secrets Act and superintendents of Adia­la and Attock jails are cited as respondents in the case. The petition raised a number of questions, including the legality of the IHC proceedings and the maintainability of Imran’s appeal. It argued that the IHC’s order was not sustainable as the ex-premier’s appeal was not competent and the assumption of jurisdiction” by the IHC divisional bench was erroneous.

“Hence, the impugned order dated 21.11.2023 is liable to be set aside,” the petition prayed, elab­orating that Imran’s intra-court appeal was not competent. “Divisional Bench of the Islamabad High Court has travelled beyond the jurisdiction and relief not claimed in the writ petition was also allowed,” said the application.

“The Official Secret Act does not revolve around the ouster of some secrets and if unauthorized ouster of secrets can be made public by way of ju­dicial proceedings conducted in public may preju­dice the national security and might adversely af­fect the state sovereignty,” the government said.

The plea further said that the “doctrine of open trial in a secret matter like a cipher is injurious to the entire scheme of law”. “It is respectfully sub­mitted that leave to appeal may please be grant­ed from the impugned judgment dated 21.11.2023 passed by Divisional Bench of Islamabad High Court, Islamabad in ICA No.367/2023 in the in­terest of justice,” it concluded. It must be noted that on August 29, the IHC had suspended the PTI chief’s sentence in the Toshakhana case, but a spe­cial court established under the Official Secrets Act had directed jail authorities to keep Imran in “judicial lockup” in the cipher case.