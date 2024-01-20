‘Huge potential to increase Pak-Italy bilateral cooperation’

ISLAMABAD - Top think tanks of Pakistan and Italy on Friday agreed that there was a huge po­tential to increase bilateral cooperation.

In this regard, the Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Stra­tegic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted a fruitful in-house session with Mr. Andrea Margelleti, President of the Centre for In­ternational Studies (CeSI), Italy.

The meeting brought together key rep­resentatives from both organisations, in­cluding Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood; the Director and Re­search team CSP; and members of the Ital­ian mission in Pakistan.

The exchange of views covered key glob­al and regional developments of mutual in­terest. There was a particular focus on Pa­kistan-Italy relations, which both sides acknowledged as robust and enduring in nature. They expressed gratification that the bilateral relationship was steadily ex­panding across a broad spectrum.

In the global and regional arena, the two sides discussed Ukraine and the se­curity issues in Europe; developments in the Asia-Pacific; situation in the Middle East since 7 October 2023; regional sta­bility in South Asia; post-August 2021 Af­ghanistan; and recent developments in West Asia.

These in-depth exchanges underscored the shared commitment of both institu­tions to actively promote and contribute to mutual understanding on issues related to global peace and stability. The dialogue re­flected a shared recognition of the intricate interconnections between regional and in­ternational dynamics, underscoring the im­portance of cooperative efforts in fostering a more secure and harmonious global en­vironment.

The session concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and the Centre for Internation­al Studies.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, on be­half of ISSI, and Andrea Margelleti, repre­senting CeSI, signed the MoU, reaffirming their commitment to deeper collabora­tion between the two think-tanks on vari­ous research initiatives and academic en­deavors in the future.