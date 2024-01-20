Saturday, January 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

‘Huge potential to increase Pak-Italy bilateral cooperation’

Top think tanks of both countries exchange views on key global, regional developments

SHAFQAT ALI
January 20, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Top think tanks of Pakistan and Italy on Friday agreed that there was a huge po­tential to increase bilateral cooperation.

In this regard, the Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Stra­tegic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted a fruitful in-house session with Mr. Andrea Margelleti, President of the Centre for In­ternational Studies (CeSI), Italy. 

The meeting brought together key rep­resentatives from both organisations, in­cluding Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood; the Director and Re­search team CSP; and members of the Ital­ian mission in Pakistan.

The exchange of views covered key glob­al and regional developments of mutual in­terest. There was a particular focus on Pa­kistan-Italy relations, which both sides acknowledged as robust and enduring in nature. They expressed gratification that the bilateral relationship was steadily ex­panding across a broad spectrum.

Tough contest expected on 3 NA, 8 KP PA seats in Mardan district

In the global and regional arena, the two sides discussed Ukraine and the se­curity issues in Europe; developments in the Asia-Pacific; situation in the Middle East since 7 October 2023; regional sta­bility in South Asia; post-August 2021 Af­ghanistan; and recent developments in West Asia.

These in-depth exchanges underscored the shared commitment of both institu­tions to actively promote and contribute to mutual understanding on issues related to global peace and stability. The dialogue re­flected a shared recognition of the intricate interconnections between regional and in­ternational dynamics, underscoring the im­portance of cooperative efforts in fostering a more secure and harmonious global en­vironment.

The session concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and the Centre for Internation­al Studies. 

Engr, Healthcare Show kicks off with largest Chinese delegation

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, on be­half of ISSI, and Andrea Margelleti, repre­senting CeSI, signed the MoU, reaffirming their commitment to deeper collabora­tion between the two think-tanks on vari­ous research initiatives and academic en­deavors in the future.

Tags:

SHAFQAT ALI

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1705716812.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024