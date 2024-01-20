Huthis say US ship hit in Gulf of Aden attack

SANAA - Yeme­ni Huthi claimed early Fri­day they had carried out a missile attack on a US ship in the Gulf of Aden. The Huthis said in a statement posted on their social media that their “naval” forces had attacked the Chem Ranger “with sev­eral appropriate naval mis­siles, resulting in direct hits”. It did not give a time or other details for the latest attack in international shipping lanes. Huthi aggression against ves­sels in the Red Sea has led to strikes in Yemen by US and British forces, with the Unit­ed States reporting its latest attack on Huthi targets on Thursday. British maritime risk management company Ambrey said the Chem Rang­er was a US-owned Marshall Islands-flagged chemical tanker. “There were no crew casualties or damage report­ed,” the monitor said.