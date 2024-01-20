ICCI, UNICEF sign MoU for economic empowerment of marginalised people

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and the United Nations Chil­dren’s Fund (UNICEF) have signed an MoU to collaborate on many initiatives to promote the economic empowerment of marginalized people and make progress towards achiev­ing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Pakistan.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawri, President ICCI, and Abdullah A. Fadil, UNICEF Representa­tive Pakistan, signed the MoU during a ceremony held at ICCI. Speaking on the occa­sion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, lauded the efforts of UNICEF Pakistan to address issues in health, education, child pro­tection, skills development, cli­mate change, nutrition, water, sanitation, hygiene and social protection and other fields. He assured that ICCI would sup­port UNICEF in its initiatives to advance children’s rights and economic empowerment of neglected segments of so­ciety. He said that ICCI would mobilize its members to sup­port UNICEF and facilitate partnerships between ICCI members and UNICEF in areas of interest for the well-being and welfare of poor people.

Abdullah A. Fadil, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan, thanked ICCI for signing the MoU and added that UNI­CEF Pakistan would like to strengthen its cooperation with ICCI to undertake joint ini­tiatives in the areas of educa­tion, youth entrepreneurship, climate change, and others. He said that UNICEF will provide technical support to ICCI in sensitizing the business com­munity for better protection of children’s rights and bringing out-of-school children to the formal education system.

ICCI and UNICEF will advo­cate jointly for the formulation of conducive policies and regu­latory frameworks for creating an enabling environment to promote business and invest­ment activities, empower mar­ginalized people of society, and improve their living standards.

Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Group Leader, Za­far Bakhtawari, former Presi­dent ICCI & Secretary Gen­eral UBG Pakistan, Ms Josiane Khoury, Partnerships Man­ager UNICEF, Faseeh Ullah Khan, Maqsood Tabish, Raja Muhammad Imtiaz, Sheikh Muhammad Ejaz, Ch. Muham­mad Ali, Khalid Chaudhry and others were also present on the occasion.