ICP to promote road safety awareness in primary schools

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police are set to promote road safety aware­ness in primary schools in the federal capital, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

According to him, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan conducted a visit to G-6/2 primary school, a pub­lic relations officer said. During the visit, the ICCPO was accompanied by Federal Special Secretary for Educa­tion, Mohi-ud-Din Wani, and repre­sentatives from the NGO, who initi­ated the distribution of nutritious meals among the students.

On the occasion, the ICCPO said that, the distribution of meals has shown a 50% improvement in at­tendance and overall health among the students.