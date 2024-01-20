ICP to promote road safety awareness in primary schools

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police are set to promote road safety awareness in primary schools in the federal capital, informed a police spokesman on Friday.
According to him, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan conducted a visit to G-6/2 primary school, a public relations officer said. During the visit, the ICCPO was accompanied by Federal Special Secretary for Education, Mohi-ud-Din Wani, and representatives from the NGO, who initiated the distribution of nutritious meals among the students.
On the occasion, the ICCPO said that, the distribution of meals has shown a 50% improvement in attendance and overall health among the students.