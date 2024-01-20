IESCO imposes fines of Rs480m against consumers involved in power theft

ISLAMABAD - The Is­lamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has im­posed fines of Rs 480 mil­lion against consumers in­volved in power theft during the ongoing anti-power theft campaign. The compa­ny examined over 628,000 meters, identifying approx­imately 10,723 meters as slow, 76 meters as tam­pered, and 894 meters in­volved in direct theft. As part of the campaign, 652 electricity thieves have been apprehended. IESCO is com­mitted to eradicating elec­tricity theft in the region and encourages consumers to report any incidents of electricity theft to the rele­vant Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) office or call 118.