Saturday, January 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Web Desk
6:48 PM | January 20, 2024
National

The IMF has acknowledged that Pakistan's economic activity has stabilized and inflation has begun to gradually decline on the back of strong policy adjustment.

In its country report on Pakistan, the international lender said that external pressures have eased somewhat since June last year and the State Bank of Pakistan has taken advantage of renewed inflows to begin rebuilding foreign exchange reserves.

The IMF report further states that Pakistan's fiscal performance has also improved with the government achieving a primary surplus in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Welcoming this progress, the IMF warned that the outlook is still challenging.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1705745003.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024