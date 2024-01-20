Japan’s ‘Moon Sniper’ attempts precision lunar landing

TOKYO - Japan’s “Moon Sniper” was set to touch down early Saturday on the lunar surface, one of myriad new missions on the back of re­newed interest in Earth’s natural satellite. If its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) mis­sion succeeds, Japan will be the fifth nation to pull off a fiendishly tricky soft lunar landing after the United States, the Soviet Union, China and India. The Japanese craft -- equipped with a shape-shifting mini-rover co-developed by the firm behind Transformer toys -- has been designed to pull of the feat with unprecedented preci­sion. If all goes to plan, it will land shortly after midnight Japan time (1500 GMT Friday) within an area just 100 metres (yards) across, far tighter than the usual landing zone of several kilometres (miles). Suc­cess would restore high-tech Ja­pan’s reputation in space after two failed lunar missions and recent rocket failures, including explo­sions after take-off. Japan’s landing would be “a very big deal”, said Emily Brunsden, senior lecturer in astrophysics and director of the University of York’s Astro­campus. “The ‘sniper’ landing precision is a huge leap in tech­nology that will allow missions to be designed to target much more specific research ques­tions,” she told AFP. “Usually there is only one chance to do it right, so the smallest of errors can cause a mission to fail,” she said. Japan’s space agency JAXA has al­ready made a pinpoint landing on an asteroid, but the challenge is greater on the Moon, where grav­ity is stronger. SLIM will try to reach a crater where the Moon’s mantle -- the usually deep inner layer beneath its crust -- is be­lieved to be accessible at the sur­face. “The rocks exposed here are crucial in the search for the origins of the Moon and the Earth,” To­mokatsu Morota, associate pro­fessor at the University of Tokyo specialising in lunar and plan­etary exploration, told AFP. This includes shedding light on the mystery of the Moon’s possible water resources, which will also be key to building bases there one day as possible stopovers on the way to Mars. “The possibility of lunar commercialisation de­pends on whether there is water at the poles,” Morota said. More than 50 years after the first human Moon landing, many countries and private companies are attempting to make the trip anew.