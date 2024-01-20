Karachi experiences dry and partly cloudy weather

The Met Office has forecast a dry and partly cloudy weather in Karachi during next 24 hours.

The city will experience light fog in the night.

Minimum temperature was recorded 13.5 degree Celsius in the city, while maximum temperature likely to remain between 26 to 28-degree Celsius in daytime, weather department said.

The metropolis was measured to have 225 reading of particulate matter on the air quality index and ranked 4th most polluted city of the world today.

Earlier, health experts described Karachi’s air quality as “very unhealthy” and advised citizens to use masks and restrict their outdoor activities especially during peak pollution hours.

It is to be mentioned here that AQI as high as 151-200 is considered unhealthy, while an AQI reading between 201 to 300 is more harmful and the air quality reading over 300 mark is extremely hazardous.

According to experts, the air becomes heavier in the winter, causing poisonous particles in the atmosphere to move downwards and making the atmosphere polluted. As a result, a layer of polluted particles, including large amounts of carbon and smoke, engulfs an area.