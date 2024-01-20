Khuda Abad (Sani) heritage conference to take place in Hala on Saturday

HYDERABAD - The Sindh department of an­tiquities and archeology is set to organize the Khuda Abad (Sani) Heritage Con­ference on Saturday, Janu­ary 20 Hala, district Ma­tiari. Renowned historians and archaeologists of Sindh will present their research papers in the conference. Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Profes­sional Training Madad Ali Sindhi will preside over the event and Provincial Minis­ter for Culture, Antiquities and Youth Affairs Junaid Ali Shah will be the special guest at the ceremony.