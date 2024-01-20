Saturday, January 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Khuda Abad (Sani) heritage conference to take place in Hala on Saturday

APP
January 20, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD    -   The Sindh department of an­tiquities and archeology is set to organize the Khuda Abad (Sani) Heritage Con­ference on Saturday, Janu­ary 20 Hala, district Ma­tiari. Renowned historians and archaeologists of Sindh will present their research papers in the conference. Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Profes­sional Training Madad Ali Sindhi will preside over the event and Provincial Minis­ter for Culture, Antiquities and Youth Affairs Junaid Ali Shah will be the special guest at the ceremony.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1705639333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024