Saturday, January 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP HED withdraws contract lecturers’ termination orders

Our Staff Reporter
January 20, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   In response to the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Min­ister for Merged Districts Affairs, Industries, Com­merce, and Technical Education, Dr. Aamer Abdul­lah, the Higher Education Department has rescinded termination orders for contract lecturers serving in merged tribal districts under a project. The caretak­er minister emphasized the importance of address­ing the lack of educational staff in these districts and the urgent need for their services to ensure minimal disruption to students’ studies.

Acting on the minister’s instructions, the Higher Education Department has reinstated 42 contract lecturers on a contractual basis

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1705716812.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024