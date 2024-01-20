KP HED withdraws contract lecturers’ termination orders

PESHAWAR - In response to the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Min­ister for Merged Districts Affairs, Industries, Com­merce, and Technical Education, Dr. Aamer Abdul­lah, the Higher Education Department has rescinded termination orders for contract lecturers serving in merged tribal districts under a project. The caretak­er minister emphasized the importance of address­ing the lack of educational staff in these districts and the urgent need for their services to ensure minimal disruption to students’ studies.

Acting on the minister’s instructions, the Higher Education Department has reinstated 42 contract lecturers on a contractual basis