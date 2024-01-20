Saturday, January 20, 2024
KWSB Inspector active against illegal builder mafias shot dead

CM takes notice of water board employee’s target killing

Agencies
January 20, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -  Unidentified culprits shot dead Inspector Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) in Peoples Chowrangi area of the metropolis.

According to details, 59-year-old Fahim ul Has­san s/o Saeed ul Hassan hailing from PESHS Tariq Road and serving as Inspect in KWSB was return­ing home from office on Thursday-Friday midnight when unknown sprayed bullets at him near Mazar e Quaid in Jamshed Quarters police station juris­diction. As a result of firing, Fahim-ul-Hassan was killed on the spot and attackers fled the scene. The deceased was deployed in Water Board Office of Tax Office in Liqatabad and had launched a cam­paign against illegal builder mafias of Liaqatabad.

Meanwhile, the caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar took notice of the target killing of an employee of water board here on Friday. According to a CM House Spokesman, the CM took notice of the employee Fahim’s kill­ing during a meeting at CM House and offered fateha. Baqar directed the Additional IGP Karachi to nab culprits of the deceased. He also sought details of the killing.

Agencies

