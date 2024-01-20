Lahore, Bahawalpur win in Rising Punjab Games Hockey C’ship

LAHORE - Lahore division hockey team recorded the biggest victory of the day when they crushed DG Khan 13-0 on second day of Rising Punjab Games 2024 Hockey Championship at the National Hockey Stadium on Friday. Abdur Rehman smashed in superb seven goals while Adeel Lateef converted two and Gul Sher, Ali Aziz, Samiullah and Abdul Qayyum hit one each. Bahawalpur Division thrashed DG Khan 11-0 with Mohsin Hassan and Shoaib hammering a hat-trick each and Noman Hanif banging in a brace and Basit and Umar one goal each. The match between Rawalpindi and Multan concluded with a 1-1 draw. Faisalabad outpaced Gujranwala 4-0 while they edged past Sargodha 3-2. However, Sargodha bounced back by beating Rawalpindi 3-1 in the next match. Meanwhile, three matches were decided in volleyball championship as Sahiwal thrashed Lahore 2-0 while Faisalabad toppled Sargodha 2-0.