Saturday, January 20, 2024
Lahore, Bahawalpur win in Rising Punjab Games Hockey C’ship

Staff Reporter
January 20, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Lahore division hockey team recorded the biggest victory of the day when they crushed DG Khan 13-0 on second day of Rising Punjab Games 2024 Hockey Cham­pionship at the National Hockey Stadium on Friday. Abdur Rehman smashed in superb seven goals while Adeel Lateef converted two and Gul Sher, Ali Aziz, Samiullah and Abdul Qa­yyum hit one each. Baha­walpur Division thrashed DG Khan 11-0 with Mohsin Hassan and Shoaib ham­mering a hat-trick each and Noman Hanif banging in a brace and Basit and Umar one goal each. The match between Rawalpindi and Multan concluded with a 1-1 draw. Faisalabad out­paced Gujranwala 4-0 while they edged past Sargodha 3-2. However, Sargodha bounced back by beating Rawalpindi 3-1 in the next match. Meanwhile, three matches were decided in volleyball championship as Sahiwal thrashed Lahore 2-0 while Faisalabad top­pled Sargodha 2-0.

