Saturday, January 20, 2024
LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi’s plea for electoral symbol

Our Staff Reporter
January 20, 2024
LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of a petition filed by Qaisara Elahi, the wife of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, for al­lotment of an electoral symbol. The court directed the returning officer concerned to decide the plea for electoral symbol in accordance with law.

Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad heard the petition filed by Qaisara Elahi for the allotment of the sym­bol. Qaisara Elahi had submitted that the LHC ac­cepted his nomination papers for NA-64 and PP-32 but she had not been allotted any electoral symbol yet. She submitted that no candidate had been al­lotted symbol of “Peacock” in both constituencies and pleaded with the court to issue directions for allotment of “Peacock” electoral symbol.

