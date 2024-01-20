LHC orders strict action against cafes operating late night

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered for imposing fine on the cafes that stay open till late night in residential areas.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing peti­tions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.

In the course of proceedings, a member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission point­ed out that a large number of ca­fes were operating beyond stipu­lated time in Johar Town area.

At this stage, the assistant commissioner Model Town also reported delays in clo­sure of cafes.

The court took a serious note of the situation and ordered for imposing a Rs200,000 fine for the initial offense, escalating to a Rs500,000 fine for the sec­ond violation. The court further ruled that the cafe in question should be sealed for the third violation. The court also direct­ed to restore MA College ground immediately, besides adjourn­ing further hearing till January 26. It is pertinent to mention here that the court had issued a directive for mandatory closure of cafes by 10pm.