Man shot dead over personal enmity: Police

KARACHI - Unidentified armed motorcyclists gunned down a man here in the metropolis and sped the scene, police said on Friday. According to details, the incident took place near Peoples Chowrangi where unknown motorcycle riders sprayed bullets at a pedestrian. As a result of firing, a man identi­fied as Fahim ul Hassan was killed on the spot and attackers escaped the scene of crime. The body was shifted to hospital for postmor­tem. Police said that the incident seems to be outcome of personal enmity, however, a case has been registered into the incident and investigations were underway.