Man shot dead over personal enmity: Police

KARACHI - Unidentified armed motorcyclists gunned down a man here in the metropolis and sped the scene, police said on Friday. According to details, the incident took place near Peoples Chowrangi where unknown motorcycle riders sprayed bullets at a pedestrian. As a result of firing, a man identified as Fahim ul Hassan was killed on the spot and attackers escaped the scene of crime. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. Police said that the incident seems to be outcome of personal enmity, however, a case has been registered into the incident and investigations were underway.