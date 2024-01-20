Saturday, January 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Man shot dead over personal enmity: Police

Agencies
January 20, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Unidentified armed motorcyclists gunned down a man here in the metropolis and sped the scene, police said on Friday. According to details, the incident took place near Peoples Chowrangi where unknown motorcycle riders sprayed bullets at a pedestrian. As a result of firing, a man identi­fied as Fahim ul Hassan was killed on the spot and attackers escaped the scene of crime. The body was shifted to hospital for postmor­tem. Police said that the incident seems to be outcome of personal enmity, however, a case has been registered into the incident and investigations were underway.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1705639333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024