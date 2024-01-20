Man who murdered 11 of a family killed in police 'encounter'

A man suspected of killing 11 members of a family was killed in the firing by his own accomplices when he was being taken in police custody to the hideout of his aides in Takhti Khail area here on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to police, the suspect was in police custody and being taken to the area where his accomplices were hiding.

But during the journey the police van was ambushed by the outlaws hiding on a roadside. As a result, the under custody murder suspect sustains bullet injuries and died before being transferred to hospital.

Police retaliated with an effective manner, but the outlaws fled the scene. Police had a brief chase to track down the fleeing suspects, but they managed to escape.

The outlaw killed in the firing of his own accomplices was identified as Sadar Khan.

Police have started investigation after sending the dead boy to hospital for post-mortem.

According to police, the outlaw was involved in the killing of 11 members of a family in Takhti Khail, where he lived.