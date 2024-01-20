Marg Bar Sarmachar operation

The long-standing relationship between Iran and Pakistan stands out as a captivating tale within the complex and nuanced fabric of international politics, reflecting similar historical origins and regional interests. Iran’s historic recognition of Pakistan on August 14, 1947, marked the beginning of diplomatic ties between the two countries. This action established a foundation for a relationship that would withstand changes in geopolitics and the wider world. The cooperation between Iran and Pakistan reached a crucial point in the aftermath of the Iranian Revolution in 1979. The Pahlavi monarchy was overthrown by a seismic upheaval, yet Pakistan quickly recognised the newly formed Islamic Republic of Iran. This diplomatic resoluteness highlighted the depth and tenacity of the bilateral connections, which remain strong even in the face of political shifts.
Pakistani public opinion has always supported a favourable perception of Iran throughout the years. Pew Research Centre surveys have regularly shown that a significant portion of Pakistanis see their western neighbour favourably. This long-lasting cordial relationship has endured despite the complex dance of regional politics, demonstrating a bond that goes beyond simple geopolitical concerns. Iran’s support of the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance during the Fourth Afghan Civil War (1996–2001) highlighted a shared commitment to regional security, which brought attention to the relationship between Iran and Pakistan. Both countries joined forces in the global fight on terror in the wake of 9/11, demonstrating a common commitment to thwarting extremism and promoting regional peace. Iran and Pakistan increased their cooperation to advance peace and stability in Afghanistan when the US withdrew its troops and the Taliban retook control in the 2020s. Both countries vehemently opposed Afghanistan turning into a theatre of geopolitics, highlighting the necessity of regional cooperation.
However, recent events have cast a shadow over this historical camaraderie. The unanticipated air strike by Iran on Pakistani soil has left many perplexed, particularly given the extensive support that Pakistan has consistently extended to Iran. In spite of cooperative naval drills, high-level diplomatic gatherings, and proactive involvement, the attack happened without prior notice or notification. Investigating the causes of the conflict further yield claims that Pakistan is the target of terrorist acts supported by Afghanistan and Iran. The relationship has been strained by incidents like as the attack on the FC quarter in Panjgur base, which has ties to Sistan, Iran. The story is made more difficult by the claimed involvement of Jaish al-Adal, formerly known as Jundallah, and its training in Afghanistan.
Kulbhushan Jadhav’s confession regarding a headquarters in Chabahar financed by Iranian businessmen adds a troubling layer. Even with Pakistan’s constant attempts to convey its worries to Iran, events like the attack on the PC hotel in Gwadar and the strike on the coastal route in Makran highlight how Iranian territory is being exploited for terrorist purposes. The instability of the situation is mostly due to the internal divisions within Iran, where the clerics and the IRGC periodically flout diplomatic standards. Tensions are further heightened by the use of social media by some political organisations to malign the Pakistan Army’s reputation, purportedly with Indian assistance.
Pakistan, which is well-known for its measured and thoughtful responses, chose to respond decisively to provocations. The ensuing strikes against terrorist networks’ covert locations in Iran were highly targeted and successful in disrupting their operations, which included recent attacks on Pakistani territory. Under the codename “Marg Bar Sarmachar,” this operation demonstrated the methodical use of precise weapons with the dual goals of minimising collateral damage and uprooting and disrupting the complex network of terrorist activity.
Pakistan strongly supports the need for communication and collaboration in its steadfast effort to protect its people from the threat of terrorism. With the unwavering support of its citizens, the country’s will to defeat all enemies is emphasised by this unwavering resolve, providing a moving example of the fortitude and perseverance that characterise Pakistani people. The key focus is on using open and productive communication to diplomatically resolve bilateral difficulties. Pakistan’s policy of peace should not be interpreted as a sign of weakness, but as an example of a diplomatic and balanced approach. Recognising the long-standing relationship between Iran and Pakistan as neighbours and brotherly countries emphasises how crucial it is to have a cooperative and diplomatic stance. In an area full of complicated issues, such a plan becomes essential for creating peace, building mutual understanding, and navigating the deep complexities of the current geopolitical situation.
Omay Aimen
–The author is a freelance contributor who writes on issues concerning national and regional security. She can be reached at omayaimen333@gmai.com