Marg Bar Sarmachar operation

The long-standing relationship between Iran and Pakistan stands out as a captivating tale with­in the complex and nuanced fabric of international politics, reflecting similar historical origins and re­gional interests. Iran’s historic recognition of Paki­stan on August 14, 1947, marked the beginning of diplomatic ties between the two countries. This ac­tion established a foundation for a relationship that would withstand changes in geopolitics and the wid­er world. The cooperation between Iran and Pakistan reached a crucial point in the aftermath of the Iranian Revolution in 1979. The Pahlavi monarchy was over­thrown by a seismic upheaval, yet Pakistan quickly recognised the newly formed Islamic Republic of Iran. This diplomatic resoluteness highlighted the depth and tenacity of the bilateral connections, which re­main strong even in the face of political shifts.

Pakistani public opinion has always supported a favourable perception of Iran throughout the years. Pew Research Centre surveys have regularly shown that a significant portion of Pakistanis see their west­ern neighbour favourably. This long-lasting cordial re­lationship has endured despite the complex dance of regional politics, demonstrating a bond that goes be­yond simple geopolitical concerns. Iran’s support of the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance during the Fourth Afghan Civil War (1996–2001) highlighted a shared commitment to regional security, which brought at­tention to the relationship between Iran and Paki­stan. Both countries joined forces in the global fight on terror in the wake of 9/11, demonstrating a com­mon commitment to thwarting extremism and pro­moting regional peace. Iran and Pakistan increased their cooperation to advance peace and stability in Afghanistan when the US withdrew its troops and the Taliban retook control in the 2020s. Both coun­tries vehemently opposed Afghanistan turning into a theatre of geopolitics, highlighting the necessity of regional cooperation.

However, recent events have cast a shadow over this historical camaraderie. The unanticipated air strike by Iran on Pakistani soil has left many per­plexed, particularly given the extensive support that Pakistan has consistently extended to Iran. In spite of cooperative naval drills, high-level diplomatic gath­erings, and proactive involvement, the attack hap­pened without prior notice or notification. Investi­gating the causes of the conflict further yield claims that Pakistan is the target of terrorist acts support­ed by Afghanistan and Iran. The relationship has been strained by incidents like as the attack on the FC quarter in Panjgur base, which has ties to Sistan, Iran. The story is made more difficult by the claimed involvement of Jaish al-Adal, formerly known as Jun­dallah, and its training in Afghanistan.

Kulbhushan Jadhav’s confession regarding a head­quarters in Chabahar financed by Iranian business­men adds a troubling layer. Even with Pakistan’s con­stant attempts to convey its worries to Iran, events like the attack on the PC hotel in Gwadar and the strike on the coastal route in Makran highlight how Iranian ter­ritory is being exploited for terrorist purposes. The in­stability of the situation is mostly due to the internal divisions within Iran, where the clerics and the IRGC periodically flout diplomatic standards. Tensions are further heightened by the use of social media by some political organisations to malign the Pakistan Army’s reputation, purportedly with Indian assistance.

Pakistan, which is well-known for its measured and thoughtful responses, chose to respond decisively to provocations. The ensuing strikes against terrorist networks’ covert locations in Iran were highly tar­geted and successful in disrupting their operations, which included recent attacks on Pakistani territory. Under the codename “Marg Bar Sarmachar,” this op­eration demonstrated the methodical use of precise weapons with the dual goals of minimising collater­al damage and uprooting and disrupting the complex network of terrorist activity.

Pakistan strongly supports the need for communi­cation and collaboration in its steadfast effort to pro­tect its people from the threat of terrorism. With the unwavering support of its citizens, the country’s will to defeat all enemies is emphasised by this unwaver­ing resolve, providing a moving example of the for­titude and perseverance that characterise Pakistani people. The key focus is on using open and productive communication to diplomatically resolve bilateral dif­ficulties. Pakistan’s policy of peace should not be in­terpreted as a sign of weakness, but as an example of a diplomatic and balanced approach. Recognising the long-standing relationship between Iran and Pakistan as neighbours and brotherly countries emphasises how crucial it is to have a cooperative and diplomat­ic stance. In an area full of complicated issues, such a plan becomes essential for creating peace, building mutual understanding, and navigating the deep com­plexities of the current geopolitical situation.

Omay Aimen

–The author is a freelance contributor who writes on issues concerning national and regional security. She can be reached at omayaimen333@gmai.com