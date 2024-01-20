It was a great sage who once said, selective morality is worse than no morality at all”. This has acquired the status of an undeniable universal truism. Some thinkers and writers have put forth the basic idea that though morality and justice are distinct yet they are related constructs. However, some differ on the specific aspects of the relation between the two constructs. This relationship gathers far more gravity and import if we were to either replace morality with justice or club them together in the adage given above.
Does a just decision, then imply, that the moral aspects of the issue have been upheld without prejudice to the laws of the land?
Pakistan’s overall political environment and politics have traditionally and repeatedly been epitomized by selectivity, both in terms of morality and justice, with disastrous results. Yet no lessons have apparently been learnt by any of the major players in its political spectrum - the politicians and their parties, the electoral system and its processes, the major institutions, the bureaucracy et al. Its political milieu continues to wallow in a compulsive, obsessive, manic, repetitive, self-destructive cycle. Pakistan’s political history is replete with examples where our politicians and their parties have shown extremely weak moral fiber in their obscene, no-holds-barred pursuit of power. Their insatiable lust for power has time and again caused serious errors of judgement on their part and has inevitably precipitated their own downfalls. Yet their urge to occupy the corridors of power remains relentless. They still adopt the same archaic methodologies of yore which do not find any resonance with a much wiser and much more aware electorate now. On the other hand, their reigns have also been subjected to brutal interruptions and interferences and outrageously selective justice at different points in time. These two factors have continuously combined to keep Pakistan and its polity floundering about in vacuity and uncertainty, unsure of itself, the direction and/or the principled stand it needs to take. These aspects have thus brought Pakistan’s politics to its inevitable nadir and that is where it squirms and writhes in self-inflicted agony even today. It still lacks self-confidence, probity, integrity and remains prone to seeking patronage from other quarters. This is the least desirable of all positions for a polity to be in and bodes ill for Pakistan’s future.
Is there tangible morality involved in the impartial application of the laws of the land and the unbiased dispensation of justice? Currently, Pakistan’s politics is experiencing the aftermath of the denial of an election symbol to ostensibly the largest political party in the country. This has largely been based upon certain technicalities in the relevant law (intra-party elections) as interpreted by the courts. This issue has now acquired complex connotations and implications on legal, fundamental rights, democracy, national interests, morality and justice grounds. The people at large are interpreting it in widely divergent, self-serving ways. Some leading members of this party have had their nomination papers rejected on apparently frivolous grounds too. This will go to negate the credibility of the forthcoming elections. While the fundamental rights of some of the complainants (allegedly non-members of this party) might have supposedly been secured, the rights of tens of millions of the party faithful appear to have been scuppered in one fell swoop, too. This amounts to their virtual disenfranchisement. Period. This will have a direct bearing on the party’s access to reserved seats in the provincial and national legislatures and will ostensibly deny it due representation in the Senate too. Will the nation be adequately, fairly and truly represented in the legislature, thus? Since, the party’s candidates will contest the elections as independents it raises the ominous specter of the despicable horse-trading phenomenon in the Parliament all over again. Nothing has or is likely to change in the near future. Overall, this appears to be a rather disproportionate effect of the “error” that the party seems to have committed. Where is the balance and logic in this then? The electoral system, it’s processes and procedures appear to have been applied selectively. All major parties have not been subjected to similar levels of scrutiny. Other parties too have suffered likewise in the past. However, earlier wrongs cannot be righted or compensated for through such patently retrogressive steps. This cycle ought to have been broken.
This nation is not likely to be swayed by odious political rhetoric alone. It sees, hears, reads, discusses, debates, absorbs, deduces, concludes and most importantly, forms its own independent opinions and acts accordingly. Its response to the current political and electoral imbroglio will alone determine the fate and the credibility of the elections. Both aspects of morality and justice are at stake here. The general perception rampant in the country is that all political parties do not have an even and level playing field. The gap between perception and reality is closing at a fast, unnerving speed. Soon, (say at election time) they are likely to become one and that will generate its own dynamics. It could come about in the shape of total voter disillusionment, indifference, dejection and rejection of the entire electoral exercise. That will be fatal for the election’s credibility. Conversely, the affected party could exploit victimhood and find innovative ways to motivate its voters to turn up in droves to cast votes in protest and retaliation. That could vigorously energize the electoral and political environment and might even spring a surprise. The electorate thus ought to be the sole and absolute determinant of this election’s end state. How it reacts, votes or abstains come election day, is an absolute unknown. As some euphemistically say, “the jury is still out on this one”!
Imran Malik
The writer is a retired brigadier of the Pakistan Army. He can be reached at im.k846@gmail.com and tweets
@K846Im.