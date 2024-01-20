It was a great sage who once said, se­lective morality is worse than no mo­rality at all”. This has acquired the sta­tus of an undeniable universal truism. Some thinkers and writers have put forth the basic idea that though morality and justice are distinct yet they are related constructs. However, some differ on the specific aspects of the relation between the two constructs. This relationship gathers far more gravity and import if we were to ei­ther replace morality with justice or club them together in the adage given above.

Does a just decision, then imply, that the moral aspects of the issue have been upheld without prejudice to the laws of the land?

Pakistan’s overall political environment and politics have traditionally and repeat­edly been epitomized by selectivity, both in terms of morality and justice, with di­sastrous results. Yet no lessons have ap­parently been learnt by any of the ma­jor players in its political spectrum - the politicians and their parties, the elec­toral system and its processes, the ma­jor institutions, the bureaucracy et al. Its political milieu continues to wallow in a compulsive, obsessive, manic, repeti­tive, self-destructive cycle. Pakistan’s po­litical history is replete with examples where our politicians and their parties have shown extremely weak moral fiber in their obscene, no-holds-barred pursuit of power. Their insatiable lust for pow­er has time and again caused serious er­rors of judgement on their part and has inevitably precipitated their own down­falls. Yet their urge to occupy the corri­dors of power remains relentless. They still adopt the same archaic methodolo­gies of yore which do not find any reso­nance with a much wiser and much more aware electorate now. On the other hand, their reigns have also been subjected to brutal interruptions and interferences and outrageously selective justice at dif­ferent points in time. These two factors have continuously combined to keep Pak­istan and its polity floundering about in vacuity and uncertainty, unsure of itself, the direction and/or the principled stand it needs to take. These aspects have thus brought Pakistan’s politics to its inevita­ble nadir and that is where it squirms and writhes in self-inflicted agony even today. It still lacks self-confidence, probity, integ­rity and remains prone to seeking patron­age from other quarters. This is the least desirable of all positions for a polity to be in and bodes ill for Pakistan’s future.

Is there tangible morality involved in the impartial application of the laws of the land and the unbiased dispensation of justice? Currently, Pakistan’s politics is experiencing the aftermath of the deni­al of an election symbol to ostensibly the largest political party in the country. This has largely been based upon certain tech­nicalities in the relevant law (intra-par­ty elections) as interpreted by the courts. This issue has now acquired complex con­notations and implications on legal, fun­damental rights, democracy, national in­terests, morality and justice grounds. The people at large are interpreting it in widely divergent, self-serving ways. Some leading members of this party have had their nomination papers rejected on ap­parently frivolous grounds too. This will go to negate the credibility of the forth­coming elections. While the fundamen­tal rights of some of the complainants (al­legedly non-members of this party) might have supposedly been secured, the rights of tens of millions of the party faithful ap­pear to have been scuppered in one fell swoop, too. This amounts to their virtu­al disenfranchisement. Period. This will have a direct bearing on the party’s ac­cess to reserved seats in the provincial and national legislatures and will osten­sibly deny it due representation in the Senate too. Will the nation be adequate­ly, fairly and truly represented in the legis­lature, thus? Since, the party’s candidates will contest the elections as independents it raises the ominous specter of the despi­cable horse-trading phenomenon in the Parliament all over again. Nothing has or is likely to change in the near future. Over­all, this appears to be a rather dispropor­tionate effect of the “error” that the par­ty seems to have committed. Where is the balance and logic in this then? The elector­al system, it’s processes and procedures appear to have been applied selective­ly. All major parties have not been sub­jected to similar levels of scrutiny. Other parties too have suffered likewise in the past. However, earlier wrongs cannot be righted or compensated for through such patently retrogressive steps. This cycle ought to have been broken.

This nation is not likely to be swayed by odious political rhetoric alone. It sees, hears, reads, discusses, debates, absorbs, deduces, concludes and most importantly, forms its own independent opinions and acts accordingly. Its response to the cur­rent political and electoral imbroglio will alone determine the fate and the credibil­ity of the elections. Both aspects of mo­rality and justice are at stake here. The general perception rampant in the coun­try is that all political parties do not have an even and level playing field. The gap between perception and reality is closing at a fast, unnerving speed. Soon, (say at election time) they are likely to become one and that will generate its own dy­namics. It could come about in the shape of total voter disillusionment, indiffer­ence, dejection and rejection of the entire electoral exercise. That will be fatal for the election’s credibility. Conversely, the affected party could exploit victimhood and find innovative ways to motivate its voters to turn up in droves to cast votes in protest and retaliation. That could vig­orously energize the electoral and politi­cal environment and might even spring a surprise. The electorate thus ought to be the sole and absolute determinant of this election’s end state. How it reacts, votes or abstains come election day, is an abso­lute unknown. As some euphemistically say, “the jury is still out on this one”!

Imran Malik

