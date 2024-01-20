Nationwide social media platforms disruption amid PTI virtual event

Internet monitor Netblocks has reported a nationwide disruption to social media platforms on Saturday amid a virtual event organised by the PTI.

“Confirmed: Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across Pakistan, including X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube,” the internet tracking agency said at 7:12pm.



It added that “the incident comes as persecuted opposition leader Imran Khan’s political party, PTI, launches its second virtual gathering.

Responding to the tracking agency’s confirmation, the PTI said: “Shame on the caretakers that are causing damage to Pakistanis only.”

The party said its virtual event would begin at 8pm.

A similar disruption occurred on January 7 as the PTI held a virtual fundraising telethon.

The PTI has urged the Supreme Court to take notice of the suspension of internet service and blockage of social media websites during the party’s fundraising telethon.

In a statement, the PTI spokesperson had alleged that 240 million people were deprived of their basic rights by the suspension, which also resulted in financial losses for the country.

Telecom operators had also expres­sed concern over frequent internet outages “on political grounds”.

Social media platforms were also similarly impacted on December 17 when the PTI held a virtual power show.