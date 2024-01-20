Nepra renews power distribution, supplier licenses of K-Electric for 20 years

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has renewed power distribu­tion and supplier licenses of K-Electric (KE) for 20 years and noted that the authority is of the considered opinion that the performance of KE is not up to the mark.

In exercise of the powers conferred under Section-20,21, 23 E and 23F of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997, as amended from time to time, the Author­ity hereby grants the distribu­tion licence and electric power supply licence to KE for 20 years till 18th January 2044, said Nepra in two separate determinations related to the renewal of power distribution and supplier licenses to KE.

Before the 2018 amendments in the NEPRA Act, the supply function was embedded in the Distribution Licences of Dis­tribution Companies that per­formed both ‘Distribution’ and ‘Supply’ functions. After the said amendments, the legislature bifurcated the ‘Distribution’ and ‘Supply’ functions wherein the ‘Distribution’ segment was retained in Section-21 of the NEPRA Act and for ‘Supply’, a new provision i.e. Section-23E was incorporated. The proviso to Section-23E(1) provided the deemed status of Supplier Li­censees to all the Distribution Companies which possessed Distribution Licences at the time of notification of the 2018 Amendment Act for a period of five (05) years from the date of commencement of the 2018 Amendment Act.

The Authority fixes the term of distribution licence for 20 years from the date of its is­suance. Regarding the tariff, it is clarified that under Sec­tion-7(3)(a) of the NEPRA Act, determining of tariff, rate and charges, etc. is the sole preroga­tive of the Authority. In view thereof, the Authority directs KE to charge the consumers only such tariff which has been determined/approved or speci­fied by the Authority.

The Authority is of the con­sidered opinion that the per­formance of KE is not up to the mark when compared to best industry practices worldwide as well as of the region. However, it is also a fact that KE is one of the top-performing DISCO(s) when compared with its peers. Fur­ther, the Authority is of the view that despite being below par, there is no other option but KE having a licence for distribution business. However, the Author­ity directed KE to adhere to the NEPRA Act, rules & regulations made thereunder and all the ap­plicable documents. Moreover, KE shall improve its perfor­mance for the service delivery to its consumers including but not limited to the achievement of targets given for the reduc­tion in line losses in the MYT, improvement in reduced time for new connection and expan­sion in IT intervention to make the process more transparent and consumer friendly.

It is noteworthy that on July 20, 2023, the NEPRA had al­lowed renewal on provisional basis of six months in the term of distribution licence of K-Electric Limited (KE), with the condition that the company shall not have any exclusivity for the provision of distribution and/or electric power supply services. NEPRA had granted on July 21, 2003 distribution licence to KE for the term of 20 years which was expired on July 20, 2023.The term of the renewal of distribution licence provisionally for six months was due for expiry January 19, 2024. NEPRA has now autho­rized K-Electric to continue its power supply operations in Ka­rachi, Uthal, Bela, Vinder, Hub, Dhabeji, and Gharo.