New Zealand inflict another humiliating defeat on Pakistan

CHRISTCHURCH - Pakistan suffered another hu­miliating defeat against New Zealand in the fourth T20 match on Friday in Christchurch. The hosts beat the visiting side by seven wickets leading towards a series whitewash.

The fifth and final T20I of the series will take place at the same venue on Sunday. After be­ing put into bat, Pakistan scored 158 for five in 20 overs courtesy an undefeated 90-run knock from wicketkeeper-batter Riz­wan. The opening batter struck six fours and two sixes during his 63-ball inning. He added a 51-run partnership with Babar Azam (19) and knitted a 40-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed (10).

Left-handed Mohammad Nawaz was the other contribu­tor with the bat, scoring an un­beaten 21 off nine balls, hitting three sixes in the 19th over of the innings. For New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Hen­ry bagged two wickets apiece.

In turn, captain Shaheen Shah Afridi led from the front and struck twice in the first over of the run-chase, and again in the third over to put the hosts in a spot of bother leaving them three for 20 in 2.4 overs. At that stage of the match, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips got together and stitched an un­broken 139-run partnership for the fourth wicket to help New Zealand achieve the target in 18.1 overs.

Mitchell scored an unbeaten 72 off 44 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes. Right-hand­ed Phillips scored a 52-ball 70, hitting five fours and three six­es. For the losing side, Shaheen ended up with match figures of three for 34 in four overs.