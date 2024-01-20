Over 17,800 to run in general elections, says ECP

ISLAMABAD - Over 17,800 candidates, in­cluding 11,785 independents are in the field to contest for National and provincial as­sembly seats in next gener­al elections. According to the detailed list of candidates un­veiled by Election Commis­sion of Pakistan, a total of 5,121 candidates are contest­ing for 266 National Assem­bly seats. In the race for Na­tional Assembly seats, 4,807 are males, 312 are females, and two are transgender. Ad­ditionally, a total of 12,123 males, 570 females, and two transgender candidates will compete for provincial assem­bly seats. Meanwhile, moni­toring teams of the Election Commission are actively op­erating against the violations of the code of conduct during the general elections in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa.