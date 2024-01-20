Over 17,800 to run in general elections, says ECP

ISLAMABAD - Over 17,800 candidates, including 11,785 independents are in the field to contest for National and provincial assembly seats in next general elections. According to the detailed list of candidates unveiled by Election Commission of Pakistan, a total of 5,121 candidates are contesting for 266 National Assembly seats. In the race for National Assembly seats, 4,807 are males, 312 are females, and two are transgender. Additionally, a total of 12,123 males, 570 females, and two transgender candidates will compete for provincial assembly seats. Meanwhile, monitoring teams of the Election Commission are actively operating against the violations of the code of conduct during the general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.