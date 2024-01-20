P@SHA chairman represents country’s private sector at World Economic Forum 2024

LAHORE - Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Soft­ware Houses Associations (P@SHA), has represented the country’s private-sector at World Economic Forum 2024 at Davos, Switzerland, and the highlight of IT del­egation’s visit was Pakistan Pavilion, which attracted re­nowned investors, entrepre­neurs and tech founders.

It is pertinent to note that Chairman P@SHA was key­note speaker at the Digital Pakistan event on the side­lines of World Economic Fo­rum 2024; and, the theme of his address was the remark­able emergence of Pakistan as the next big tech desti­nation on the world map. He also acknowledged Spe­cial Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as the catalyst for generating the interest of investors in Pakistan.

Pakistan Pavilion was organized by Pathfinder Group and also saw the par­ticipation of Dr Amjad Saqib, Founder of Akhuwat Foun­dation; Jehanzeb Khan, Spe­cial Assistant to Prime Min­ister (SAPM) on Governance Effectiveness; Ikram Seh­gal, Chairman of Pathfinder Group and Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz Pakistan.

Zohaib Khan apprised that Dr Umar Saif, federal care­taker minister for informa­tion technology & telecom (MoITT), accompanied the IT industry’s delegation to the stalls of various multi­national companies, in order to help forge linkages with their counterparts.

Zohaib Khan explained that the IT minister’s efforts have been fruitful in bringing funding to Pakistan for skills development and training programs. It always helps to have an IT minister who is from within the industry and has connections internation­ally in the tech industry.

P@SHA chief apprised that special technology zones are becoming another major avenue for foreign direct in­vestment (FDI) in Pakistan as STZA offers facilitative mea­sures as a whole package to investors to set up their IT ventures in Pakistan - be it land, civic amenities, commu­nications infrastructure and a conducive environment to tech-related businesses.

Khan highlighted that multinationals think that Pakistan has an abundant IT workforce; which will con­tinue to expand every year as the country’s youth ac­counts for 65 percent of its total population. It is a huge plus and a differentiating factor among the tech desti­nations, he added.