P@SHA chairman represents country’s private sector at World Economic Forum 2024

LAHORE - Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Software Houses Associations (P@SHA), has represented the country’s private-sector at World Economic Forum 2024 at Davos, Switzerland, and the highlight of IT delegation’s visit was Pakistan Pavilion, which attracted renowned investors, entrepreneurs and tech founders.
It is pertinent to note that Chairman P@SHA was keynote speaker at the Digital Pakistan event on the sidelines of World Economic Forum 2024; and, the theme of his address was the remarkable emergence of Pakistan as the next big tech destination on the world map. He also acknowledged Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as the catalyst for generating the interest of investors in Pakistan.
Pakistan Pavilion was organized by Pathfinder Group and also saw the participation of Dr Amjad Saqib, Founder of Akhuwat Foundation; Jehanzeb Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Governance Effectiveness; Ikram Sehgal, Chairman of Pathfinder Group and Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz Pakistan.
Zohaib Khan apprised that Dr Umar Saif, federal caretaker minister for information technology & telecom (MoITT), accompanied the IT industry’s delegation to the stalls of various multinational companies, in order to help forge linkages with their counterparts.
Zohaib Khan explained that the IT minister’s efforts have been fruitful in bringing funding to Pakistan for skills development and training programs. It always helps to have an IT minister who is from within the industry and has connections internationally in the tech industry.
P@SHA chief apprised that special technology zones are becoming another major avenue for foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan as STZA offers facilitative measures as a whole package to investors to set up their IT ventures in Pakistan - be it land, civic amenities, communications infrastructure and a conducive environment to tech-related businesses.
Khan highlighted that multinationals think that Pakistan has an abundant IT workforce; which will continue to expand every year as the country’s youth accounts for 65 percent of its total population. It is a huge plus and a differentiating factor among the tech destinations, he added.