Pak-US relations set on boosting economy, trade: Masood Khan

WASHINGTON - Pakistan-US relations are strengthening in both security and non-security areas, with a special focus on invest­ment and trade coopera­tion that emphasize the utility of the recently launched platform of the Special Investment Fa­cilitation Council (SIFC), Ambassador Masood Khan has said.

“We must be partners ... we must continue to talk to each other and resolve issues that would hinder peace and security in the region, but, more impor­tantly, we must develop people-to-people contacts and increase economic co­operation”, the Pakistani envoy told a large audi­ence in the prestigious University Club in Wash­ington D.C.

The club’s International Committee had invited Ambassador Masood Khan to speak on a wide array of subjects.

The audience com­prised members of the think-tank community, businessmen, entrepre­neurs, opinion makers, and the media. High­lighted the importance of Pak-US relations, the am­bassador cited the pres­ence of 80 US companies in Pakistan, he said that the US has a standing ad­vantage because of it’s companies’ experience in Pakistan spanning de­cades and their existing investment infrastructure in the country.

In the field of education and technology, he termed the recently renewed Pakistan-U.S. Science and Technology Cooperation Agreement transforma­tive and stressed that its potential should be fully utilized for higher educa­tion, research and devel­opment, and technological collaboration.

Identifying the sectors of agriculture, energy, IT, and mineral extraction, Masood Khan showcased the tremendous potential for investors to invest in Pakistan through the Spe­cial Investment Facilita­tion Council (SIFC). “We also need to collaborate in the realm of renewables, healthcare, education, and IT sector, particularly in the field of Artificial Intel­ligence (AI). The IT sec­tor is transformative for Pakistan, and the United States, particularly tech entrepreneurs and ma­jor capitalists, are heavily investing in Pakistan.” he reiterated.

Ambassador Masood Khan also spoke about Pakistan-India relations and the importance of dialogue to resolve long-standing issues, including the resolution of the Jam­mu and Kashmir, in ac­cordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions. “The quest for peace must continue. And our stance has been that we should resolve the outstanding issues between India and Paki­stan through dialogue,” he said.

Both Pakistan and In­dia, he noted, were head­ed towards elections. “Let’s hope that a new leadership in both coun­tries explores diplomacy to address outstanding issues.”

Underscoring the need for strategic balance in the region, Ambassador Masood Khan emphasized responsible nuclear stew­ardship from all the states to ensure security for all.