Pakistan reaffirms readiness to facilitate OIC endeavours for peace in Afghanistan

Pakistan on Saturday reaffirmed its readiness to facilitate Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s endeavours for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

It emerged during a meeting between Pakistan’s permanent representative to OIC, Syed Mohammad Fawad Sher, and OIC Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tariq Bakheet in Jeddah.

, Pakistan Permanent Mission to OIC posted on X

According to a post social media platform X, the ambassador emphasised the importance the OIC places on Pakistan while addressing the Afghan situation.