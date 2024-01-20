Saturday, January 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan reaffirms readiness to facilitate OIC endeavours for peace in Afghanistan

Pakistan reaffirms readiness to facilitate OIC endeavours for peace in Afghanistan
Web Sports Desk
6:42 PM | January 20, 2024
National

Pakistan on Saturday reaffirmed its readiness to facilitate Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s endeavours for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

It emerged during a meeting between Pakistan’s permanent representative to OIC, Syed Mohammad Fawad Sher, and OIC Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tariq Bakheet in Jeddah.

, Pakistan Permanent Mission to OIC posted on X

According to a post social media platform X, the ambassador emphasised the importance the OIC places on Pakistan while addressing the Afghan situation.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1705745003.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024