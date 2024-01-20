Pakistan U19 captain Saad Baig eyes glory in the U19 World Cup 

LAHORE - Pakistan U19 skipper Saad Baig, who hails from Karachi, is hopeful of leading his team to glory in the U19 showpiece event in South Africa. Saad has led Pakistan U19 in 17 One-Day matches where the team ended up winning 10 games. A southpaw by trade and an agile wicketkeeper behind the stumps, Saad is known for being a cool and calm character on the field. He started his career at Customs Cricket Academy in Karachi and was part of their touring party on the trip to India. He received a lot of support from his parents and straightaway impressed in the PCB’s Un­der-13 Regional Tournament 2018-19 where he scored 128 runs and bagged four dis­missals behind the stumps. He was the leading run-scorer in the National U16 One-Day Tournament 2019-20, ac­cumulating 206 runs in four games. In a chat with PCB Digital, Saad said: “My fa­ther used to play cricket and he took me to the academy. My first breakthrough was an U15 tour to India where I did very well with the bat and gloves. It gave me a lot of confidence to excel at all age group levels. I’m glad the PCB has trusted me with the lead­ership role of a very talented bunch of players.”