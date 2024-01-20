The Treaty of Tordesillas, signed in 1494 be­tween Spain and Portugal, aimed to resolve conflicts arising from Christopher Colum­bus’s discoveries. Negotiated by Pope Alexander VI, the treaty established a meridian 370 leagues west of the Cape Verde Islands as the dividing line between Spanish and Portuguese territories. Lands discovered east of the line belonged to Portugal, while those to the west were Spain’s. This agree­ment played a pivotal role in shaping the Age of Ex­ploration, influencing the colonial divisions of the Americas. The Treaty of Tordesillas, a landmark diplomatic accord, reflects the dynamics of power and exploration during the early Renaissance