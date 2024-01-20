Saturday, January 20, 2024
PML-F’s Abdul Majeed Metlo joins PPP

Agencies
January 20, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Abdul Majeed Metlo has joined Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The announcement was made by him along with com­panions in presence of PPP leader Dr Nafisa Shah in Kara­chi on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Nafisa Shah said that the peo­ple were joining PPP keeping in view its performance and public services. She said that the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) was dreaming to defeat PPP which was smashed.

Nafisa said that GDA has not found candidates from various constituencies, how it could contest PPP

Agencies

