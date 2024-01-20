Saturday, January 20, 2024
PML-N to announce election manifesto on 27th

Siddique says manifesto will formally be presented during a ceremony in Lahore

Our Staff Reporter
January 20, 2024
LAHORE   -  The PML-N Manifesto Committee Chairman Senator Irfan Siddiqui Fri­day said that the party’s election man­ifesto has been finalised and is sched­uled to be announced on January 27. In a post on X, Siddique conveyed that the manifesto underwent thorough discussions with the party leadership and will be formally presented during a ceremony in Lahore.

PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif had previously informed media representatives that the party Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif would personally announce the manifesto shortly. He, however, shared three main points of the new manifesto with major focus on youth education, promotion of informa­tion technology and agriculture sector. 

Siddiqui emphasised that the com­prehensive manifesto, encompassing recommendations and actions from 36 expert committees, will mark the first formal declaration made by any party to the public.

PM calls for steps to restore Pak-Iran ties after tit-for-tat strikes

The PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, contesting in the February polls from three national constituen­cies (two from Sindh and one from Lahore), has criticised the PML-N leadership for not announcing a manifesto and accused them of go­ing to the public without a clear plan to address the issues. The PML-N’s forthcoming announcement aims to address such concerns and present a detailed roadmap for the party’s vi­sion and plans for the future.

