Police arrest five kite sellers with 148 kites, 34 string rolls

APP
January 20, 2024
RAWALPINDI   -   Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of a City Police Officer, Rawalpin­di are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to ar­rest five kite sellers on recovery of 148 kites and 34 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokes­man here on Friday. He informed, Airport police arrested two kite sellers namely Shahzeb and Ya­sir Khan and recovered 100 kites and two kite flying string rolls.

Westridge police conducted a raid and netted Aqdas Arif on recovery of 48 kites and two string rolls while R.A.Bazar police rounded up two accused, Abdul Wahab and Hamza and recovered 30 string rolls from their pos­session. Divisional Superinten­dents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers. 

Senior Superintendent of Po­lice, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and they would be sent behind bars.

