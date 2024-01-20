Police arrest nine persons for aerial firing, fireworks

RAWALPINDI - Sadiqabad police here on Friday arrested nine persons involved in fire­works and aerial firing at the mar­riage ceremony. The spokesman the police recovered weapons from their custody and registered a case. The accused were Mu­hammed Shehbaz, Muhammed Haris, Abdul Majid, Abdus Salam, Kashif Javed, Ijaz Ahmed, Nav­eed Ahmed, Farhan Ali and Qadir Khan, he added. SSP Operation, Hafiz Kamran appreciated the performance of the police and di­rected to take every possible mea­sure to curb anti-social activities.