Saturday, January 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest nine persons for aerial firing, fireworks

APP
January 20, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI   -   Sadiqabad police here on Friday arrested nine persons involved in fire­works and aerial firing at the mar­riage ceremony. The spokesman the police recovered weapons from their custody and registered a case. The accused were Mu­hammed Shehbaz, Muhammed Haris, Abdul Majid, Abdus Salam, Kashif Javed, Ijaz Ahmed, Nav­eed Ahmed, Farhan Ali and Qadir Khan, he added. SSP Operation, Hafiz Kamran appreciated the performance of the police and di­rected to take every possible mea­sure to curb anti-social activities.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1705639333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024