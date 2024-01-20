Police intensify crackdown on underage drivers; book 65 violators

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Police intensifying their ongoing action against underage drivers have booked 65 during the last 24 hours, said a police spokesman here on Friday. He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were taking action in accordance with the law against underage drivers. The CPO had directed the City Traffic Police to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said. Police had initiated a drive against underage drivers without any discrimination, he added.