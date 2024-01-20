Saturday, January 20, 2024
Police intensify crackdown on underage drivers; book 65 violators

APP
January 20, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI  -   Rawal­pindi District Police inten­sifying their ongoing action against underage drivers have booked 65 during the last 24 hours, said a police spokesman here on Fri­day. He informed that po­lice on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were taking action in accor­dance with the law against underage drivers. The CPO had directed the City Traf­fic Police to take solid steps to control traffic rules viola­tions and underage driving, he said. Police had initiat­ed a drive against underage drivers without any dis­crimination, he added.

