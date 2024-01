DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district po­lice have foiled a smug­gling attempt and seized non-custom paid (NCP) items Rs6.5 million during the checking of several vehicles here in the limits of Dera Town Police station on Friday.

According to the po­lice spokesman, follow­ing the directions of Dis­trict Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qa­israni, a police team of Dera Town Police Sta­tion led by SDPO Sadd­ar Circle Saleem Baloch along with SHO Attaul­lah Khan inspected sev­eral vehicles.