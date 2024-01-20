Being one of the two countries in the world where Polio dis­ease is still endemic, attacks on vaccinators and their pro­tectors are a sorry state of affairs. A senior focal person of the polio eradication campaign in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has lost his life to one such attack. Unidentified gunmen attacked the vehicle of the deceased and a security es­cort has also been wounded. Earlier this month, five police per­sons lost their lives and twenty-two took injuries when the polio eradication security team came under attack.

This is a very concerning situation and perhaps not something new. Vaccinators and their protectors have come under attack persistently in the tribal belt of Pakistan. It is a distressing re­minder of the persistent threats to the immunisation campaign as well as the precious, innocent lives in the line of duty. This as­sault on the focal person of the district-level polio eradication campaign reflects the challenges to health workers in conflict-ridden regions. Such attacks not only jeopardise the safety of in­dividuals dedicated to public health but also hinder crucial vac­cination campaigns.

A nationwide campaign is underway to vaccinate 4.2 million children across the country. With poliovirus detection in recent samples across different locations in the country, this ongoing campaign is even more important and critical. Attacks on po­lio teams are bound to disrupt the delivery of essential vacci­nations to children in far-flung areas bordering Afghanistan. Cross-border transmissions of the virus are a serious challenge and if children are not vaccinated due to the security threat, that challenge will intensify.

The continuity of such attacks on healthcare workers is indic­ative of the fact that there is serious resistance to immunisation and local perception around the vaccination is founded on some supposed conspiracy of the West. This is one part of the big­ger sentiment among people that stops them from getting their newborn children vaccinated with essential vaccines. By and large, this is not a healthy trend. And it becomes important that instead of sacrificing precious lives, a simultaneous effort must also be directed towards reshaping the general perception.