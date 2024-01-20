PPP working in all districts of Karachi without discrimination: Mayor

KARACHI - Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that the Sindh govern­ment had launched a comprehensive strategy to improve the water and sewerage system in Karachi, the ben­efits of which are being received by the citizens. He said this while speak­ing at the groundbreaking ceremony of the water supply and sewerage rehabilitation project in Soba Nagar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal. He said that the water supply and drainage system in Soba Nagar, a slum in Gulshan-e-Iqbal is being rehabilitated under which new pipelines lines are being installed in place of old ones, this project will be completed before 12 months, which will fulfill the require­ments of the area in terms of water supply and drainage till 2050.

Special Representative for Political Affairs of Mayor Karachi Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Lead­er of PPP in City Council Karachi Dil Muhammad, UC Chairman and others were also present on the occasion.

The Mayor Karachi said that four water pipelines of 75 to 200 mm di­ameter and four RCC sewerage lines of 9 to 18 inches diameter are being laid in Soba Nagar, besides an under­ground water tank of 50,000 gallons capacity and an overhead water tank of 20,000 gallons are also being built as water reservoir.

He said that the citizens living in slums are also entitled to basic facili­ties, Sobanagar area is located near Lyari Expressway, and solid waste staff is present in this area, according to estimates by 2050, the population here will exceed 93,000 while the av­erage consumption of water here is about 200,000 mgd.

He said that the completion of this project will save wasted water and there will be a proper arrangement to store the water supplied in the area through water tanks.

The Mayor of Karachi said that we are continuing our efforts to improve the basic civic infrastructure and solve public problems in every area of Karachi without any discrimina­tion. Another project like Sobangar is also being started in Essa Nagri, while we have also inaugurated a new road around Jinnah Hospital.

Meanwhile, Mayor Karachi Barris­ter Murtaza Wahab has said that Pak­istan People’s Party (PPP) is serious­ly working on solving the problems of the city and we would continue the mission of development under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto.

The construction of Sarfraz Rafiqi Shaheed Road and Kala Pul Road will improve the transportation situa­tion in the area and will provide fa­cilities to the patients coming to Jin­nah Hospital and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, he said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Sarfraz Rafiqi Shaheed Road and Kala Pul Road near Jinnah Hospital, said a statement on Friday.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that along with the construction of roads, drainage system and street lights had also been installed. As many as 80 poles and lights have been in­stalled on the three roads. We do not forget the work after laying the foundation stone and get the project in the stages of completion as devel­opment work is going on in all the seven districts of Karachi without any discrimination, he said.

He said that we were working in all the districts of Karachi with the spirit of service without discrimina­tion. The Tannery Road in Lyari will be completed soon while work on Korangi causeway bridge is going on fast, he expressed.

The Mayor Karachi said that we would lay the foundation stone of a sewerage scheme in central district and PPP will take steps to improve the sewerage system in Essa Nagri, he said that in the first phase of the Pakistan Life Savers program we will train the city wardens and after that traffic police personnel and other citizens will also be trained for this. This good work is being done, now if anyone goes to court on this too, we do not care it, we will continue to work for the welfare of the city and its citizens, he observed.