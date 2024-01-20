Provision of best health facilities at hospitals govt’s top priority: Ijaz Sarwar

QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner Jhal Mag­si, Ijaz Sarwar has said that pro­vision of best health facilities and free medicines to people at primary health centers and of­ficial hospitals was top priority of the Balochistan government. These views were expressed by him on Friday while chairing a monthly review meeting of PPHI. District Health Coordina­tor Dr. Rukhsana Magsi, District Support Manager PPHI Tanveer Ahmed Buledi, District Moni­toring Officer PPHI Dr. Azhar Hussain Magsi and other health department officers in charge of Basic Health Centers (BHUs) attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Dis­trict Support Manager PPHI Tanveer Ahmad Buledi gave a detailed briefing to the par­ticipants regarding the provi­sion of medical aid in primary health centers BHUs across the district. Addressing the participants of the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Ijaz Sarwar said that the doctors and paramedical staff related to the health de­partment should ensure their attendance along with other sanitation staff, all doctors and other staff should consider the health sector as a sacred duty and be busy fulfilling their du­ties. He urged all the doctors and other staff that the priority of the Balochistan Government was to provide free medicines and medical facilities to people in primary health centers and government hospitals.

For which all the resources are being utilized by the gov­ernment of Balochistan on an emergency basis so that the poor people can benefit fully from these measures of the government, he said. Ijaz Sar­war said that for this reason, it was important that doctors and other health-related staff avoid any kind of negligence in the performance of their official duties and devote all energy to providing facilities to people, laziness and negli­gence were intolerable.