RDMC hosts local vendor EXPO in Balochistan

QUETTA - Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC), a subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation, hosted an EXPO for local vendors in Quetta. RDMC operates in Pakistan under a Joint Venture agree­ment with the provincial government and the federal government. This EXPO, the first of its kind in the sector, invited the participation of suitably qualified vendors from across Pakistan, with a special focus on those within the project area in the dis­trict of Chagaiand the rest of Balochistan province,to par­ticipate in the Vendor EXPO which was spearheaded by the RDMC Supply Chain team. The EXPO was intended to provide companies from Cha­gai and Balochistan with an opportunity to present their businesses and to meet with other large-scale Pakistan companies. The forum also created an opportunity for companies from the Balo­chistan province as well as larger national companies in Pakistan to register their interest in participating in the Reko Diq project con­struction. RDMC is focused on developing and building relationships with local com­panies where their capability and market competitiveness allows. More than 150 com­panies were represented at this event which facilitated networking between the company management and local vendors. The EXPO took place in two groups in Quetta andparticipants were briefed on the project, the ethos of the company and the areas where RDMC would be en­gaging local businesses as contractors. The presenta­tion was followed by a ques­tion-answer session. RDMC Supply Chain team leader­ship initiated this exercise in 2023 with an advertisement inviting interested vendors to submittheir details. RDMC, in line with the philosophy of its parent organization Barrick, believes that supply chain is a core enabler for local devel­opment and the achievement of Barrick’s sustainability strategy. A diverse range of companies involved in con­struction, quarrying, general supply, minerals,industrial related industries along with other areas of business took part in the EXPO.