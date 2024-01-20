Saturday, January 20, 2024
Returning, assistant returning officers meet at DC Attock office

Our Staff Reporter
January 20, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ATTOCK   -   Under the chairman­ship of Deputy Commission­er and District Returning Officer Attock Rao Atif Raza, a meeting of returning and assistant returning officers was held in the DC office re­garding the preparations for general elections 2024. District Election Commis­sioner Noor ul Khitab and and other officers were also present. DRO/ Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza while speaking said that conducting trans­parent, fair, impartial and peaceful general election as per the instructions of Elec­tion Commission of Paki­stan is our first priority for which all steps are being taken. Deputy Commission­er said that all returning of­ficers and assistant return­ing officers should ensure the conduct of transparent election in any case, and all arrangements related to the election including po­lice deployment, transpor­tation, should be complet­ed on time.

Our Staff Reporter

