Returning, assistant returning officers meet at DC Attock office

ATTOCK - Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Attock Rao Atif Raza, a meeting of returning and assistant returning officers was held in the DC office regarding the preparations for general elections 2024. District Election Commissioner Noor ul Khitab and and other officers were also present. DRO/ Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza while speaking said that conducting transparent, fair, impartial and peaceful general election as per the instructions of Election Commission of Pakistan is our first priority for which all steps are being taken. Deputy Commissioner said that all returning officers and assistant returning officers should ensure the conduct of transparent election in any case, and all arrangements related to the election including police deployment, transportation, should be completed on time.