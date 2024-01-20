Rupee’s gradual rise continues

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistani rupee on Friday witnessed an appreciation of 08 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.89 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.97. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dol­lar in the open market stood at Rs279.5 and Rs281.5 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 20 paisas to close at Rs304.47 against the last day’s closing of Rs304.67, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.88, whereas a de­crease of 30 paisas was witnessed in the ex­change rate of the Brit­ish Pound, which traded at Rs354.93 compared to the last closing of Rs355.23. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisas and 03 paisas to close at Rs76.20 and Rs74.62 respectively.