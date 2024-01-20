Russia seeks 28-year term for woman accused of killing pro-Kremlin blogger

MOSCOW - Russian prosecutors on Friday requested nearly three decades in prison for a woman accused of killing a pro-war blogger in a bomb blast on a Saint Peters­burg cafe last April.

Vladlen Tatarsky died when a miniature stat­ue handed to him as a gift by Darya Trepova exploded in an attack that Russia says was or­chestrated by Ukrainian secret services.

“The prosecutor is asking the court to find Trepova guilty and impose a sentence of 28 years in a prison colony,” the press ser­vice for Saint Peters­burg’s courts said in a statement.

Authorities named Trepova as the culprit and arrested her less than 24 hours after the blast, charging her with terrorism and other offenses.

Prosecutors say she knowingly gave Tatar­sky, whose real name is Maxim Fomin, a device that had been rigged with explosives.

Trepova, 26, admit­ted giving Tatarsky the object but said she be­lieved it had contained a hidden listening de­vice, not a bomb.

She said she was act­ing under orders from a man in Ukraine and was motivated by her opposition to Russia’s military offensive on Ukraine.

Tatarsky was an in­fluential military blog­ger, one of the most prominent among a group of hardline cor­respondents that have gained huge followings since Russia launched its offensive.

With sources in the armed forces, they of­ten publish exclusive information about the campaign ahead of gov­ernment sources and Russian state media outlets, and occasion­ally criticise Russia’s military tactics, push­ing for a more aggres­sive assault.

More than 30 oth­ers were injured in the blast, which tore off the facade of the Saint Petersburg cafe where Tatarsky was giving a speech on April 2, 2023.